Talk Art Direction In Visual Journalism – Session 1: Legacy

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The two sessions revolve around the importance of art direction in relation to visual communications products. Helpful suggestions will be provided pertaining to the conception of key creative ideas in the world of fashion/life-style magazines toward the communication of social issues.

Featuring guest speakers and moderators who’ve garnered more than 10 years of experience in producing visuals for newspapers, magazines and other cultural publications, the talks will engender insights into the creative process, visualisation and observation skills – all important elements to consider in visual storytelling.

* Language: Vietnamese

Session 1: Legacy

– Mr. Trần Hồng Nguyên, New York Times illustrator, will discuss the magazine covers he’s designed in Vietnam and abroad, in doing so shedding light on the process of building ideas and developing personal skillsets.

– Ms. Hà Đỗ, Creative Director of Đẹp Magazine, will talk about special photography albums that Đẹp has produced over the past 10 years or so – the theme of each year, how they’ve gone about photoshoots that have been both highly aesthetical and of great relevance to the times.

– Q&A

Moderator:

Designer Nguyễn Phan Thùy Dương holds a Master degree in Visual Design at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) (Milan, Italy), and a Masters degree in Design Management at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) (US). Thùy Dương has worked as Editor of ELLE Decoration Vietnam magazine since 2017, and prior to this she was ELLE magazine’s Art Director. She’s also currently a lecturer at the HCMC University of Architecture, and a visiting lecturer at RMIT University.

Speakers:

Ms. Hà Đỗ graduated in Graphic Design at the School of Visual Arts (NYC). Hà has worked as Art Director of JWT and LOWE Vietnam, while also having many years of experience in other positions at various advertising companies. In 2010, Hà started working for Đẹp and has been the magazine’s Creative Director since then. Through the creative works produced for Đẹp magazine and for film/music projects, Hà has showed her strong Vietnamese creative vision and audacity. Directly responsible for initiating ideas and overseeing photoshoots, Hà’s known for her limitless creative mind and her vigorous attention to detail.

Mr. Trần Hồng Nguyên has an MFA in Illustration. He graduated from the HCMC University of Fine Art, and later the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) (US). During his time at SCAD he produced illustration works for the major American magazine The New York Times; he’s also made work for various Vietnamese publishers, magazines and newspapers. He’s currently a painter at Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, US). Nguyên has been given prizes and awards from the likes of Applied Arts Magazine (2012-2015), the 33th American Illustration competition, and Society of Publication Designers 2014.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries.

