Talk Art Direction In Visual Journalism – Session 2: New Age

Tue 17 Nov 2021, 02 pm – 04 pm

Zoom Webinar

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The two sessions revolve around the importance of art direction in relation to visual communications products. Helpful suggestions will be provided pertaining to the conception of key creative ideas in the world of fashion/life-style magazines toward the communication of social issues.

Featuring guest speakers and moderators who’ve garnered more than 10 years of experience in producing visuals for newspapers, magazines and other cultural publications, the talks will engender insights into the creative process, visualisation and observation skills – all important elements to consider in visual storytelling.

* Language: Vietnamese

Session 2: New Age

– Mr. Nguyễn Tấn Kiến Phước, CEO of 360Life and Fnews Collection, will share about the process of building an ecosystem of websites/communities that gather youngsters with an interest in design. This will help highlight the new pathways via which the youth are accessing and choosing news and communications channels.

– Mr. Trương Huyền Đức, AMPAS Science and Technology Council Advisor (Oscar Award), Technical Supervisor of Concept Design at Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros and Industrial Light & Magic, will share his experience of designing covers for major Vietnamese magazines. Through this, the talk will address the challenges and opportunities that TV, videos and visual-based publications bring about to artists working with images in the future.

– Q&A

Moderator:

Designer Nguyễn Phan Thùy Dương holds a Master degree in Visual Design at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) (Milan, Italy), and a Masters degree in Design Management at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) (US). Thùy Dương has worked as Editor of ELLE Decoration Vietnam magazine since 2017, and prior to this she was ELLE magazine’s Art Director. She’s also currently a lecturer at the HCMC University of Architecture, and a visiting lecturer at RMIT University.

Speakers:

Mr. Nguyễn Tấn Kiến Phước is currently CEO of 360Life and the Fnews Collection ecosystem – platforms that build a content community via Facebook and Idesign (the latter a website for Vietnam’s community of young designers).

Mr. Trương Huyền Đức, AMPAS Science and Technology Council Advisor (Oscar Award), Technical Supervisor of Concept Design for Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros and Industrial Light & Magic, amongst others. He’s taken part in international film productions such as Star Wars: Rogue One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Blade Runner 2049, Thor: Ragnarok, etc. and Vietnamese productions the likes of Hồn Papa Da Con Gái (as Art Director) or Mắt Biếc (Technical Director).

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

