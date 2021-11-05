Talk series: Living with Folklore

09:00 – 11:00 & 14:00 – 15:30, Thứ tư 10/11/2021

Zoom

Registration Link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“Living with Folklore” is a research and social communication programme co-hosted by Vietnam-Japan University and Sáng kiến văn hóa Việt Nam (Vietnam Cultural Initiatives). The event aims to gather information and help enhance the audience’s understanding of different aspects and evolution of folklore in the contemporary era through two key approaches: folklore in the cultural industries and on digital platforms.

Session 1: FOLKLORE IN THE CULTURAL INDUSTRIES

Language: Vietnamese, with Korean and English interpretation

The seminar aims to explore the connection between folklore and the cultural industries, the role and values of folklore in people’s life and livelihoods, the possibilities and challenges in developing modern day products and services based on folklore materials, the ability to promote folklore through the products and services of the cultural industries. Joining the seminars are experts from the fields of culture, economy, policy making, art, and folklore. Through the presentation, research reports, the panel discussion and stories gathered from the programme “Living with Folklore”, the event hopes to bring a diverse perspective on folklore in the cultural industries, from Vietnam’s point of view as well as in comparison to the region and the world.

The event is co-hosted by Vietnam-Japan University and Sáng kiến văn hóa Việt Nam (Vietnam Cultural Initiatives), in collaboration with Chèo 48h, VICH – The Center for Vietnam’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, Về Làng, Trường Ca Kịch Viện, and The Association of Vietnamese Folklorists, Human-Machine Interaction Laboratory – University of Engineering and Technology (Vietnam National University – Hanoi), Folklore Club USSH.

Programme:

— Welcoming speech from Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo, Rector of Vietnam-Japan University

— Presentation by Ms. Phạm Thị Thanh Hường and Mr. Song Honggyu, Representatives of UNESCO Office in Hanoi: Promote folklore culture in the cultural industries – a case study sharing of the experience from Korea

— Report: An overview of folklore in the cultural industries in Vietnam and some insights from the communication programme “Living with Folklore” – Dr. Trần Thanh Việt – University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Lư Thị Thanh Lê – Vietnam-Japan University, Vietnam National University–Hanoi (VNU–Hanoi).

— Panel discussion on Folklore in the cultural industries.

— Summary of the communication programme “Living with Folklore”, presentation of the digital collection of stories and prominent audio/visual materials.

Speakers:

— Professor Dr. Lê Hồng Lý – President of The Association of Vietnamese Folklorists

— Ms. Phạm Thị Thanh Hường – Department of Culture, UNESCO Office in Hanoi

— Mr. Song Honggyu, – Department of Culture, UNESCO Office in Hanoi

— Mr. Trí Minh – Musician

— Associate Professor Dr. Trần Thị Thanh Tú – Vice Rector of Vietnam-Japan University, VNU–Hanoi

— Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà – Director of VICAS Art Studio

— Mr. Đặng Văn Hậu – Tò he artisan

— Mr. Lê Mạnh Cương – Founder of KEIG Studio and Board game Thần tích

— Dr. Trần Thanh Việt – Lecturer at University of Social Sciences and Humanities, VNU–Hanoi

Moderators:

— Ms. Nguyễn Thị Lệ Quyên – Deputy Director of the center for Vietnam’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (VICH)

— Dr. Lư Thị Thanh Lê – Lecturer at Vietnam-Japan University, VNU–Hanoi.

Session 2: DIGITAL FOLKLORE – FOLKLORE ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Language: Vietnamese and English

The seminar aims to explore the expression, preservation and promotion of folk cultural values on digital platforms. In this event, speakers will presents projects on folklore on digital platforms in Vietnam and in the world, in which experts and communities work with digital multimedia materials on various subjects such as traditional performing arts, craft villages, handicraft, objects associated with traditional customs, architectural heritage, visual arts, etc.

Opening a discussion between guest speakers from universities, organisations, businesses and individuals in the field, the seminar hopes to present the practices, opening up new collaborations and initiatives to promote the preservation and digitisation of folk culture, and enhancing people’s experience of folklore on digital platforms.

The event is co-hosted by Vietnam-Japan University and Sáng kiến văn hóa Việt Nam (Vietnam Cultural Initiatives), in collaboration with Chèo 48h, VICH – the Center for Vietnam’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, Về Làng, Trường Ca Kịch Viện, and The Association of Vietnamese Folklorists, Human-Machine Interaction Laboratory – University of Engineering and Technology (Vietnam National University – Hanoi), European Grants International Academy –EGINA, CRHACK Lab Foligno 4D (Italy).

Programme:

— Welcoming speech of Dr. Nguyễn Hoàng Oanh – Vice Rector, Head of Computer Science and Engineering Programme, Vietnam-Japan University, VNU–Hanoi.

— Presentations from 5 guest speakers

— Panel discussion with the moderator and the 5 guest speakers

— Group photograph

Speakers:

— Điền Diệu Anh – Head the Organising Committee, Nguyễn Ngọc – Deputy Head of the Organising Committee, Nguyễn Hữu Dương – Co-founder, Trường Ca Kịch Viện Project

+ Presentation: “Trường Ca Kịch Viện – when the youth preserve Vietnamese traditions”

— Ngô Quý Đức – Founder of Về làng Project

+ Presentation “Về làng – the information channel on Vietnam’s villages and traditional crafts”

— Đinh Việt Phương, Director of 3D Art company, a creative and technology solutions agency

+ Presentation: “Some experiments and results of 3D Art company in digitising folk cultural heritage in Vietnam”

— Emma Duester, Lecturer at School of Communication and Design, RMIT University Vietnam

+ Presentation: “Digitisation of the betel collection at Vietnamese Women’s Museum”

— Paolo Russo, President of CRHACK Lab, Italy

+ Presentation: “Introduction of CRHACK Lab’s projects in promoting local folklore”



Moderator:

— Dr. Lư Thị Thanh Lê – Lecturer of Vietnamese Studies, Master’s Program in Area Studies – Vietnam-Japan University (VNU–Hanoi), Co-founder of Digital Preservation and Education of Cultural Heritage (DPECH).

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.