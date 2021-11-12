Talk Smart Wardrobe: A Creative and Practical Way to Sustainable Fashion: Thư Vũ

19 Nov 2021, 10 am – 11 am

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Sustainable fashion has been mentioned frequently in recent times in the world and in Vietnam, and has received great attention from the community, especially young people. There are many ways to contribute to sustainable fashion. In which, creating a “”smart wardrobe”” is the least expensive way and creates the most creative fun.

In this series, the two guests will come up with a number of solutions with creative but also realistic transformations–practical solutions to bring the sustainable fashion model can be closer to young people.

Language: Vietnamese

Speaker:

Thư Vũ is a fashion alumni of RMIT University Vietnam. With her passion for style consultation, after graduation, Thư founded Coco Dressing Room (CDR), a model which seeks new owners for used clothing and accessories, reducing the waste released into the environment.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

