The Big Expo Exhibition
08 – 22 Nov 2021
Online opening: Mon 08/11/2021, 06:30 pm
From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:
Exploring the specific idea of messiness as a powerful generative force of creativity, the Lộn Xộn Expo features graphic designs and visual artworks developed in the Mekong Delta region over the past few months. With the involvement of both emerging students and more established practitioners, the online exhibition takes on a variety of themes: from traditional erotic Vietnamese poems, nostalgic board games, new perspectives of Vietnamese idioms offering social commentary, vernacular gastronomy, to traditional performing artforms. The showcase will also include an online library of sketchbooks submitted by artists across the country.
Agenda for the exhibition’s vernissage
18:30 – Online exhibition opens
19:00 – Introduction of and Q&A with participating artists, screening of behind-the-scene videos
20:30 – End of vernissage, the exhibition continues through to 22.11.2021
About Lộn Xộn
Lộn Xộn is the very first freelance art and design exhibition project in Cần Thơ. With the aim to build a new artistic collective for young creatives to undertake new challenges; to freely express themselves through their artworks and form connections; and ultimately nurture an experimental art community in Cần Thơ.
The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.
