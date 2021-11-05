The Big Expo Exhibition

08 – 22 Nov 2021

Gather.town

Online opening: Mon 08/11/2021, 06:30 pm

Register link for opening event

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Exploring the specific idea of messiness as a powerful generative force of creativity, the Lộn Xộn Expo features graphic designs and visual artworks developed in the Mekong Delta region over the past few months. With the involvement of both emerging students and more established practitioners, the online exhibition takes on a variety of themes: from traditional erotic Vietnamese poems, nostalgic board games, new perspectives of Vietnamese idioms offering social commentary, vernacular gastronomy, to traditional performing artforms. The showcase will also include an online library of sketchbooks submitted by artists across the country.

Agenda for the exhibition’s vernissage

18:30 – Online exhibition opens

19:00 – Introduction of and Q&A with participating artists, screening of behind-the-scene videos

20:30 – End of vernissage, the exhibition continues through to 22.11.2021

About Lộn Xộn

Lộn Xộn is the very first freelance art and design exhibition project in Cần Thơ. With the aim to build a new artistic collective for young creatives to undertake new challenges; to freely express themselves through their artworks and form connections; and ultimately nurture an experimental art community in Cần Thơ.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.