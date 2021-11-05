Vietnam Art & Design Archive Forum (VADA Forum)

Tues 09 Nov 2021, 09 am – 12 pm

Zoom Webinar

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Presented by RMIT University Vietnam, the Vietnam Art & Design Archive (VADA) Forum will bring together key people from Vietnam and abroad to discuss the creation of an online archive. Key stakeholders will provide updates on the development of their own archives nationally and internationally over the past year. The Forum will discuss issues regarding sector sustainability such as commercialization, crowdsourcing, best practices for the digitization, collections accessibility for education, research, and cultural tourism and how to develop intellectual property policy in Vietnam.

In a smart future, Vietnam needs a common, accessible and sustainable online platform for the display of major contemporary artworks and design. It will benefit and be used by a local and international audience, cultural professionals, educators, researchers, to engage a young audience and promote the smart development of Vietnam’s cultural, creative and design sectors.

Speakers:

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn graduated from the Hanoi Fine Arts University with a major in Theory & History of Arts. Tuấn has worked as art researcher at the Hanoi Institute of Art from 2002 – 2015, and as manager of Muong AIR, the artist-in-residency program of Muong Studio from 2012 – 2016. He has been involved in contemporary art scene in Vietnam in many programs, projects and exhibitions of various scales.

Associated Professor – Doctor Lê Thanh Hà is currently Head of the Human-Machine Interaction Lab at the University of Technology (National University of Hanoi). With educational background and professional experience on signal processing and multimedia communications, Hà and his colleagues at the Lab have been building and developing various programmes and apps in assistance of the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture, such as the website Disanso.vn incorporating a database of information, sounds, images and videos on Vietnamese culture; or the app Trealet which supports the interaction with and discovery of the arts and culture.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with representatives of various arts and cultural organisations, as well as individual practitioners. Detailed list of panelists to be announced soon.

Panelists

Trần Việt Hoa has a Bachelor degree from Hanoi Law University, a Masters degree in European Public Administration from KU Leuven (Belgium), and a PhD in Pulbic Administration from Vietnam’s National Academy of Public Administration. As Director-General of the National Archives Centre III since September 2014, she and her colleagues have been focusing on the archiving work for the future generations with innovative approaches to bring the archives closer to the public.

Nguyễn Hải Vân holds a Master’s degree and has held the Director position at Vietnamese Women’s Museum since 2018. She managed and worked in many researches on women: women of Hmong-Dao language group and the preservation of traditional family values; Vietnamese women in Communications; Truong Son Trail female drivers. She has taken charge in many exhibitions including Worshipping Mother Goddess: Pure Heart – Beauty – Joy; Single Mothers’ Voices; The Night is Bright. She is also the consultant for the construction of legacy halls, including those of Vietnam Electricity, the State Bank of Vietnam, Hanoi Police Museum, the Ministry of Planning and Development, Hanoi-Amsterdam High School, and the Presidential Palace; as well as for the visual identities of Hanoi tourism and EVN Hanoi. She was also the editor for the photobook “Moments of Vietnamese women” celebrating the 90th anniversary of Vietnam Women’s Union.

Richard Streitmatter-Tran is an artist living and working in HCMC, Vietnam. He received his degree in the Studio for Interrelated Media (Massachusetts College of Art, Boston, the US). His solo and collaborative work has exhibited internationally at the likes of Thailand Biennale (2018), Palais de Tokyo (2015), 52nd Venice Biennale (2007), amongst others. From 2006 – 2015 he was Senior Lecturer at RMIT Vietnam. In 2020, he became a MRes candidate in Applied Arts at Tôn Đức Thắng University and joined the Faculty of Design and Art (FADA) as Lecturer at Hoa Sen University (both in HCMC).

Dr Tammy Wong Hulbert is an artist, curator and academic based in Melbourne, Australia. Her art practice focuses on the multi-layered and fragmented ‘hyphenated’ space between cultures, influenced by her families’ intergenerational connection between China and Australia. Her recent research projects under the framework of ‘curating inclusive cities’ have often involved a socially engaged practice working with various urban communities, in particular addressing issues of migration, belonging and the role of art in encouraging an inclusive city. Tammy has taught in fine arts, art history and arts and cultural management in Melbourne and Hong Kong at RMIT University and the University of Melbourne.

Trương Uyên Ly is an independent researcher who’s studied Vietnam’s creative hubs since 2014. She is currently the Director of Hanoi Grapevine – an online creative hub on the website and social media platforms, providing bilingual content on contemporary arts and culture. She was a journalist focusing on the arts and culture as well as post-war issues at Tuổi Trẻ Newspaper from 2001 to 2009. In 2005, she won Prize A in the National Press Awards for her series of works on Đặng Thùy Trâm’s diary. She was also a jury member for the Cultural Development and Exchange Fund (CDEF) between Denmark and Vietnam (2008-2013).

About RMIT University Vietnam

Established in 2000, RMIT University Vietnam has become one of the leading universities in the region and currently has two fully-equipped campuses in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, plus an English centre in Danang. Offering various programmes in Business, Technology, Communications, Design, Fashion, and Language, RMIT is one of the leading higher education institutions providing human capital for creative industries as well as responding to the demands of businesses and the community.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.