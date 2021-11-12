Workshop: A New Way of Storytelling in Documentary Films

Mon 15 Nov 2021, 07 pm

Via Zoom & Livestream via Facebook Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Halle, Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

This is one of two workshops to share experiences in documentary production for interested filmmakers. In collaboration with the Center for Nature Conservation and Development and FOUR PAWS Viet/ BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh.

Special guest for the workshop is Florian Guthknecht. He is well-known for his films about the Mediterranean, the Azores, the Caribbean, about the death of coral reefs and the Chinese river dolphins. Guthknecht will share his experience and perspectives as an international documentary filmmaker with creative storytelling in documentaries.

Well-known and experienced Vietnamese directors take also part in the workshop. It creates an exchange of experiences and an open discussion among filmmakers serve to carefully prepare this and other documentary film projects for the protection of nature and biodiversity.

