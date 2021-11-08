Workshop “here / there”

Fri 12 Nov 2021, 09 am – 11 pm

Zoom

Registration Link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“here / there” is a long-term craft and design collaboration between Vietnamese and Australian designers, artists and creative craft practitioners. The project is supported by the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, CAST (Contemporary Art and Social Transformation research group), RMIT University Vietnam, RMIT Gallery, Vietcraft, VICAS (Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies), Work Room Four and Vietnam Design Week.

The project aims to promote contemporary design practice while also sustaining traditional forms of art and craft practice in the wake of rapid development and global challenges in Vietnam/Australia; while opening up opportunities for cultural, economic and knowledge exchange between makers/designers from the two countries. The creatives will work together over the next 6-12 months to present new art, craft and design work in 2022.

“here / there” will officially launch in VFCD 2021 with a collaboration workshop between Phạm Phan Hoàng Linh from Reo (Vietnam) and The Social Studio (Australia), with mentorship from Thảo Vũ from Kilomet109.

Language: Vietnamese and English

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.