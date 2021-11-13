Workshop WAVE (Wikipedia+Add+Vietnam+Editathon)

14 – 21 Nov 2021, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Help Vietnam WAVE hello to the World!

RMIT University Vietnam presents WAVE, a grassroots event to combat Wikipedia’s biases through like-minded individuals and organisations working together to develop and improve the entries of notable individuals from under-represented groups. Famous artists, museums, art spaces, or art genres like Vietnamese photography from minority groups are less likely to have a Wikipedia page, and those that do tend to have less robust ones. This affects everything from national and international recognition to incomes and the development of the cultural sector in Vietnam.

WAVE aims to increase the amount and quality of content in Wikipedia about Vietnamese art and culture. This will help enhance the social and economic development of Vietnam by developing social attitudes to art and culture as well as revaluing and repositioning creativity in Vietnam. Through participating in WAVE, you will gain insights into how Wikipedia works and be able to contribute to the preservation of the cultural and creative identity of Vietnamese and its people. You will learn how to enter, edit, and authenticate information related to Vietnamese arts, culture, creativity, and design and make it accessible across Vietnam and other countries globally.

Let’s question why we may have an attitude that other countries are more creative than Vietnam. Help inspire the creative sector in Vietnam and empower future creatives and designers through seeing their culture represented online.

Session 1

Michal Teague and Emma Duester (RMIT Vietnam) will hold a session on how to carry out an editathon and what participants can do during the following week from home in order to update, add to or create content on Wikipedia about art and cultural institutions in Hanoi. The ‘how’ will be illustrated specifically by using the example of contemporary Vietnamese artist Richard Streitmatter-Tran.

Session 2

The group from first session will reconvene and share what they have done over the past week to update, add to or create content on Wikipedia. Michal and Emma will then conclude the event and speak about why this is such an important issue and what can be done about this in the future.

Speakers:

Michal Teague is an Associate Lecturer in Design Studies working to facilitate the recently launched Design Studies program at the Hanoi Campus. She was the Key Academic Contact in Hanoi for last year’s Vietnam Festival of Media and Design. For the past 10 years Michal has worked professionally as a transnational practitioner and educator in art, design and communication in the Middle East and Vietnam. Michal holds a Master of Art in Public Space from RMIT University Melbourne. Prior to becoming an educator, she ran a graphic design agency in Sydney, Australia for over 10 years. Her areas of research interest and creative praxis are social design, creative and cultural industries, urban spaces and transnational design pedagogy.

Emma Duester is a Lecturer in Communication Studies. She joined RMIT Vietnam in 2019 and is currently teaching contextual courses in the School of Communication and Design. Emma is also leading a research team exploring the digitization of the art and culture sector in Hanoi, Vietnam. Emma received a PhD in Media and Communications from Goldsmiths, University of London, in 2017. She has also been Associate Lecturer at the University of Roehampton, the University of the Arts London and Goldsmiths, University of London. Emma’s research interests include the creative industries, the art and culture sector, digital technologies and transnational communication.

About RMIT University Vietnam

Established in 2000, RMIT University Vietnam has become one of the leading universities in the region and currently has two fully-equipped campuses in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, plus an English centre in Danang. Offering various programmes in Business, Technology, Communications, Design, Fashion, and Language, RMIT is one of the leading higher education institutions providing human capital for creative industries as well as responding to the demands of businesses and the community.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

