Fri 17 Dec 2021, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Zoom

From the organizer:

As part of Mekong Cultural Hub’s series of bridge-building talks, “Art practices and social engagement: Two cases in Huế, Việt Nam & Luang Phabang, Laos” is an attempt to hold space for interactions between and among context-based art practices, specifically in the contexts of Huế and Luang Phabang, and to question such practices.

The talk will be facilitated in Vietnamese and English, over Zoom.

Engaging in this conversation are four artists:

– Phonepaseth Keosomsak (Luang Phabang, Laos)

– Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai (Huế, Việt Nam)

– Lê Thị Minh Nguyệt & Nguyễn Thị Khánh Anh (Huế, Việt Nam)

The talk is moderated by Nguyễn Minh Ngọc.

Grounding in the artists’ practices, the talk begins with a set of questions:

– What are context-based art practices?

– How do art practices that are interlinked with social action take shape?

– What are some future directions for context-based art practices and collaborations between different localities, in this particular case, between Việt Nam and Laos?

Tentative program::

08 pm – 08:30 pm Presentations of the artists’ context-based art projects

08:30 pm – 09:15 pm Dialogue between the artists

09:15 pm – 09:30 pm Q&As session

