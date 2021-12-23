Contest Showcase: Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

As the premise for the Unleashing Creativity Week 2021, the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest plays an exceptionally important role in the programme’s series of events with three main activities: Award ceremony, talk and exhibition.

The exhibition space of the Contest will showcase 16 excellent winning works under 3 categories:

* Infrastructure promotes innovation

* Organising creative spaces on the basis of exploiting industrial works in urban areas that have to be relocated or converted into functions

* Preserve and promote the value of traditional architectural and planning space

Aiming to create spaces that could have positive impacts on the creative communities and industries, the participating groups all hope that their work can build a favourable ecosystem for creativity, and inspire many more young Vietnamese to develop their design thinking.

The space will be open free of charge to everyone during the Unleashing Creativity Week and from December 24, 2021 to the end of February 2022 at the Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom – Hoan Kiem – Hanoi. In this particular exhibition space, you will also be able to “visit” the creative space works in a simulated reality with Holomia’s VR technology.

___

The Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest, which is co-organised by the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnam Association of Architects, under the direction of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Architecture Magazine – Vietnam Association of Architects, the network For a Hanoi Worth Living (represented by ECUE), Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, and UNESCO, had received tremendous response and enthusiastic participation of Hanoi lovers with 93 submissions from local and international individuals and organizations; of which, there are 41 contest entries from professional contestants and 52 entries from semi- and non-professionals.

