Mon – Sat 18 Dec 2021 – 02 Jan 2022, 08 am – 06 pm

L’Institut français de Hanoi – L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

What is Ha Noi through the artistic viewpoint of young people?

Ha Noi is a land of legends. Ha Noi is a journey. Ha Noi is the place that keeps memories. Ha Noi is those plastic chairs, the flood, the capital filled with incense papers, or the gas in those beer cans. Ha Noi can’t hurry to be anywhere.

We would like to invite you to explore Ha Noi – a Creative City awarded by UNESCO, in diverse portraits. These young artists, including those who have never been to the city, will surprise you via their illustrations of unique lens.

The exhibition “Ha Noi la” (Ha Noi is) is organized by UNESCO in collaboration with the Ha Noi Department Of Culture And Sports, L’Institut français de Hanoi – L’Espace and Vietnam Local Artist Group (VLAG). The exhibition brings together 29 excellent artworks from the illustration contest of the same name launched in August 2021. Within one month, the contest has attracted almost 300 artworks by hundreds of young artists.

The exhibition and illustration contest “Ha Noi la” is a part of the Ha Noi Rethink project implemented by UNESCO, UN-Habitat and UNIDO, sponsored by SOVICO Group to support Ha Noi city to realize its vision of Creative Capital in the field of design, exploring cultural heritage with the engagement of Vietnamese youth who is an essential element for innovation, creativity, and change. Learn more about the project at Hanoi Rethink

Follow updates on event’s page.