Exhibition: Hanoi Urban Sketches 2021

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

The exhibition Sketches of Hanoi Old Quarter 2021, taking place within the Unleashing Creativity week 2021, will offer new perspectives on the ancient streets that are so familiar for many of us.

Brought to you by Urban Sketchers Ha Noi, the artworks in this exhibition were created by professional and non-professional artists living in Hanoi, coming from all walks of life and of all ages.

About Urban Sketchers Ha Noi:

Established April 2016, Urban Sketchers Ha Noi is a non-profit for communities of people who love Hanoi and sketches, and is a member of the Urban Sketchers Group.

Urban Sketchers Ha Noi so far has attracted more than 4000 members from all over the country, as well as international friends from a variety of ages and professions.

Through these sketches, Hanoi Urban Sketchers want to raise awareness of urban values, especially those of the capital city Hanoi with its rich heritage and unique identity.

