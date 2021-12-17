Fashion Installation Show “Nhị Hà Flow”

Fri 24 Dec 2021, 07:20 pm – 08:40 pm

Centre for Art & Culture 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

* Note: For invited guests only

Nhị Hà Flow (Nhị Hà being an ancient name for the section of the Red River that passes through Hanoi) is a collaborative fashion installation show presented by two of Hanoi’s leading fashion design brands, CHULA and KILOMET109.

The show tells a visual story, reflecting an interplay between indigenous materials – originated from thousand-year-old civilisation in the Red River Delta – and the multicultural styles and sophisticated tastes of modern Hanoians.

An unique collaboration:

– Chula introduces methods of fabric making such as patchworking, woodblock printing and intricate embroidery inspired by familiar symbols of Hanoi

– Kilomet109 focuses on diverse craft techniques from different regions, such as natural dyeing, beeswax drawing, and ikat weaving to create imaginative contemporary fashion pieces.

The show brings about a fresh presentation to Hanoi’s fashion scene. The contrast between the vibrant colorful style of the Spanish designer – Diego Cortizas and the elegant Asian style of the Vietnamese designer – Vu Thao once again affirms that Hanoi has always been a land of creative ideas.

Information about this unique fashion installation show will surely bring you new inspiration. Follow us to stay up to date with the latest news!

Follow updates on event’s page.