Hello, Goodbye – Farewell to Wouter Vanhees

Chủ nhật 12 Dec 2021, 03 pm – 05 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From organizer:

Let’s gather this Sunday afternoon for the last sharing session with photographer Wouter Vanhees before he leaves Vietnam.

It’s been over a year since Matca and Wouter worked together on his debut photobook titled “Hà Nội – Wednesday, 10:43 p.m.”. From a personal project to a publishing collaboration, the book has now traveled the world, reaching collectors from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia to the US, UK, Sweden, Germany, France, and more. Most recent features and exhibitions include JIPfest, the Belfast Photo Festival, The PhotoBook Journal and American Suburb X, among others.

This Sunday, Wouter will briefly share updates on the book as well as his new work, followed by a casual greeting and goodbye. It’s also the perfect chance to take home some signed books and prints. Let’s join Wouter as he concludes the eventful 7-year stay in Hanoi, where he learned to drive a scooter and found his vision in photography.

We’d love to see you there! As usual, please wear a mask, sanitize your hands and scan the QR code at the entrance.

About the photographer

Wouter Vanhees (1978) is a Belgian photographer, based in Hanoi since 2015. Life in Hanoi sparked an interest in the rapid rate of urbanization of Vietnamese cities and the social implications this creates. Change, transformation and growth are recurring themes in his artistic work.

About the book

“Hà Nội, Wednesday, 10:43 p.m.” takes us on a journey through a city of a neon-lit haze, crisp shadows, and illuminated windows punctuating the night sky. Co-published by Matca in 2020.

