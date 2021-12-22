Light Installation: “Dãi thẻ”

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

“Dãi thẻ” is an art piece premiered at the exhibition “Xem Đêm” at Manzi in July 2020.

The work was inspired by the architect Nguyễn Hà’s (arb Architects) and Nguyễn Đức Phương’s (also known as Phương Giò) field trips to see the worshipping rituals of Tày and Dao peoples.

“Khảo Cán” – the shaman’s plaque is used as a key to connect physical existence to the god.

This key is described by the two artists in their work, which could be translated as:

“Our understanding of one certain divine, holy concept is a collection of thoughts suspended the real world, illuminating only the very intension of the shamans who control it.”

The art media include composite and craft paper.

The exhibition will open throughout Unleashing Creativity Week.

Follow updates on event’s page.