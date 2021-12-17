Online Premiere: Jasmin

Mon 20 Dec 2021, 08 pm

Jasmin, is an experimental project by young choreographer Chi Nguyen and director La Zung. In collaboration with talented musicians and dancers, this short film reflects the unique perspectives of genders in today’s society through the medium of dance.

Chi Nguyen is a national awarded professional dancer. After finish her second dance education in Germany for contemporary dance,, she went back to Vietnam with the goal of experience and develop more in both dancing and choreographing.

La Zung is a well known and experienced director with many excellent projects in TVC, music video and experimental films. He has won many international awards and will continue to conquer as bringing out more outstanding artwork for the community.

This event is made possible with the support of an initiative from the Goethe-Institut in Ho Chi Minh City – Ignite Creativity Grant 2021 (ICG) program with our chosen theme: Gender Equality.

Executive Producer: La Zung, Chi Nguyen

Director: La Zung

Producer: Ngân Nguyễn

Director of Photography: Nghĩa Phùng

Assistant Director: Lê Võ Khả Ái

Choreographer: Chi Nguyen

Dancers: Thúy Ngân, Hoàng Minh, Ty Bùi, Nhon Vo, VoTNghia, DaJay, Basid Long, Lil Pie, Oanh Vũ

Poet: Liêu Hà Trinh

Music Composer: Tung & Mess.

Production Designer: Nguyễn Huỳnh Phương An

Assistant PD: Đo

Stylist: Quỳnh Trang

Stylist Assistant: Kim Quyên

Makeup Artist: Ngọc Quỳnh

Props Master: Trần Lực

Props team by: Trần Lực

Camera Operator: Tâm Trần, Bobby Hong

Focus: Bin, Thái Sơn

AC: Trung Hiếu, Trung Trực, Liêm Nguyễn

Flycam: Toàn Thiên An

Gaffer: Hồ Hữu Luân

Rental House: Klight

Camera & Lens: Hanoilens

Photographer: Yau Yau, Minh Nate

Location Manager: Bảo Trần

Catering: Storm team

Transportation: Trung Oanh team

Offline Editor: Đăng Duy, Anh Le

Colorist: Đỗ Kim Nhật

VFX: TBU

Online: Đăng Duy

Special Thanks to:

Dancenter Vietnam

UC Dance Space

Snaps

Ngân Lê

Mew Amazing

Dustin Phuc Nguyen

Nguyễn Báu Studio

Người Bình Dương Page

