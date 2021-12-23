Performance Calligraphy: “Rồng Rắn Lên Mây”

Sat 25 Dec 2021, 05:30 pm – 06:30 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

In the spirit of reviving traditions and regenerate age-old values, the art of calligraphy that artists – calligraphers Nguyễn Quang Thắng and Phạm Văn Tuấn are pursuing is an art that associated with the cultural, social, religious, philosophical life and contemporary art. It is also an interaction between the cultural values of the ancient capital city and the modern spirit of today.

The theme of the performance, “Rồng Rắn Lên Mây” is inspired by an old saying of the Vietnamese, a children’s game from folk culture, with the literal meaning being dragons and snakes ascend to the clouds, conveying the same meaning as the old name of the thousand-year-old capital city “Thăng Long”. This image is also a representation of unity and solidarity for growth.

All of these spiritual meanings will be embedded in the characters, the ink, and the silk cloth, illuminated by the light as the art piece is presented, creating a performance highlighted with colours, contrasts and movement.

About the artists:

Nguyễn Quang Thắng and Phạm Văn Tuấn are contemporary artists and calligraphers, and also researchers at the Institute of Sino-Nom Studies, which years of experience in studying the Nom script (ancient Vietnamese writing system) and its application in arts.

In 2016, Art Vietnam Gallery and the artist group presented a documentary on Nom script and contemporary art. The calligraphers’ artworks were also included in many collections in the US, Germany, Switzerland, and more.

