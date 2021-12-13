Portfolio Review 12/2021 by Noirfoto

Wed 22 Dec 2021, 08 pm

Livestream via Facebook livestream

Deadline: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 09 pm

From the organizer:

Portfolio Review session for emerging photographers: Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City in cooperation with Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery and Photographer Christian Berg.

You are invited to join our latest collaboration on the Portfolio Review session (the last of 3 sessions in this year 2021).

The Portfolio Review sessions are a great chance to get input on your work and start to engage in a dialogue with the local photography community. Develop your skills and creativity, improving and perfecting your work with the support of known, professional photographers in their field.

When participating in the portfolio review, offline or online, by listening to reviews, sharing and commenting, photographers and other interested audiences will gain many insights into the process such as:

– Which specific works are reviewed and evaluated constructively?

– Receive expert advice on general art creation and profiling practices, both technically and aesthetically.

– Helping to orientate, evoke the potential of the work and its creator, to improve and develop in the future.

– Get more ideas and inspirations from the participants’ portfolios and their reviews.

If you are interested, please submit a portfolio as a PDF containing 10 – 20 images via email to [email protected] by at latest 19th December 2021. If your portfolio is selected for a review we will let you know by the 21st December 2021.

The Portfolio Review will be conducted in English and Vietnamese and free to attend, will be held online on the Zoom platform for 2 hours (20 – 30 minutes per portfolio), the event will also be live-streamed on the Goethe-Institut’s Facebook page.

