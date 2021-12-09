Stars afar. Closer: Fireflies

Mon 13 Dec 2021, 07:45 am – 09:15 am

Online event via Facebook livestream

From the organizer:

Continuing the Nguyen Art Foundation’s series of public and educational programs in association with its inaugural exhibition ‘People, Victory and Life after the War’, this online talk by the critically-acclaimed visual artist Thảo Nguyên Phan will unpack both the arts of the image and the written words in her practice. Phan is known for her poetic, multi-layered artworks which explore the historical and ecological issues facing Vietnam, while speaking to universal ideas surrounding ideas of tradition, ideology, ritual and environmental change. Through storytelling, mixing official and unofficial histories, her work challenges what she describes as ‘political amnesia’.

In this talk Phan will bring together a selection of her artworks, including videos, paintings and sculptures. Phan would also share her personal reflection on the development of the contemporary art scene in Ho Chi Minh City, her experience educated in the Ho Chi Minh Fine Arts University, learning from the local alternative art spaces and her experience exhibiting abroad.

* The title of this talk is excerpted from a poem by Phùng Cung (1928-1997). Translated by Thái Hà

** Language: English only (video documentation of the event will be subtitled in Vietnamese and published online at a later date)

About speaker:

Thảo Nguyên Phan explores ambiguous issues in social convention, history and tradition through her practice that includes observations through literature, philosophy and daily life. Phan graduated with honours from the Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore in 2009, before receiving her MFA in Painting and Drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) in 2013. She is a co-founder of the collective Art Labor, with artist Trương Công Tùng and curator Arlette Quỳnh-Anh Trần. Phan is a 2016-2017 Rolex Protégée and has exhibited widely in Southeast Asia and, more recently, internationally in Europe.

