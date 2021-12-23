Sun 26 Dec 2021, 02:40 – 04:30

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Creative hub is a global trend that is thriving in Europe and several countries in Asia. However, it is not easy to make the decision to invest in the “invisible” and intangible values of the creative and cultural sector.

This event offers opinions on the vision and the challenges in realising creative space projects in Vietnam, with the examples of the winning projects in Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest: Truc Khe Creative Building and the Red River Art District.

Creative hubs in Vietnam now mainly operates as individual initiatives from art and creative practitioners. Most of them are of small to micro scales and with limited resources, and somewhat lacking in sustainability. In this context, the emergence of large-scale and comprehensive creative space projects with high feasibility, like the Truc Khe Creative Building and the Red River Art District, have been a significant milestone in Vietnam’s course of development.

Interesting stories behind the projects The designers, the investors, the project experts, who are they? What makes them pursue this path? Why are they the pioneers?

Join the speakers to find the answers to these questions in the talk “Investing in creative spaces: Idealistic or Practical?” in Unleashing Creativity Week 2021.

Follow updates on event’s page.