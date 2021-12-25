Tues 28 Dec 2021, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Continuing the series of events in Unleashing Creativity Week 2021, the talk “New Life for Old Places” is a discussion with the winning student groups from the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest, and a closing and award ceremony of the workshop.

Providing a better understanding on the incredible projects in the contest, the talk hopes to spread new and unique creative initiatives with the legacy of the existing resources in traditions.

Don’t miss out on:

* Expert knowledge on the topic of Creative Space

* Experience in teamwork to win top prizes in large-scale competitions

* Different perspectives on the creative hubs in Hanoi from the designers, experts, jury, managers, audience…

The talk is moderated by architect Dr. Vương Hải Long, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture at Hanoi University of Architecture, with the participation of:

1. Architect Dr. Nguyễn Trí Thành – Vice Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Hanoi University of Architecture

2. Architect Nguyễn Trần Liêm (MA) – from the Faculty of Architecture, Hanoi University of Architecture

And guests:

1. Leaders of Hoan Kiem District

2. Leaders of Vietnam Association of Architects

3. Leaders of universities of the contest winners

4. Jury of the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

5. Winning students groups of the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

Follow updates on event’s page.