Unleashing Creativity Week 2021: A Platform Synergizing the Cultural and Creative Resources of Hanoi

24 – 31 Dec 2021

The Centre for Art & Culture

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

In 2020, the Hanoi People’s Committee directed the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Architecture Magazine under the Vietnam Association of Architects to collaborate with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Hanoi, the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District, and For a Hanoi Worth Living (ECUE) to host the >Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest (in Vietnamese: “Cuộc thi Thiết kế Không gian Sáng tạo Hà Nội”). This important event, as part of a series of activities that Hanoi has initiated with support from other art sectors, aims to raise awareness, and to engage the community in the cultural and creative pulse of the city, thus step by step realising the creation of creative spaces and communities.

With the desire to honour the results of the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest, and at the same time, initiate an artistic and cultural event series that sparks and promotes creative community activities in the City, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Architecture Magazine collaborate with UNESCO, Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee to continue organising the Unleashing Creative Week (in Vietnamese: “Tuần lễ Khơi nguồn Sáng tạo”), with the vision to become an annual event.

Unleashing Creativity Week 2021 expected to create an intriguing multi-dimensional dialogue between the creative arts with a place, a space imbued with cultural and artistic interference.

Unleashing Creative Week presents more than 20 events, exhibitions, and performances from fashion design, calligraphy, sketches, experimental music, video art performance installations, to the highlighted showcase of architectural ideas and solutions from young people in the city from the contests Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest and “Hà Nội là…”.

The programme also includes talks with artists, architects, and experts on the theme of creativity inspired by local and traditional heritage values in contemporary life and technology… Particularly, the seminar “Unleashing Creativity – Hanoi 2021” will open a discussion between managers, policy-makers, and investors to evaluate the potential, advantages, opportunities, and challenges; promoting the formation of creative communities, looking for ideas for the design and utilisation of creative space in Hanoi; elevating the city’s competitive position in comparison to other cities in the region.

Unleashing Creativity Week 2021 serves as the premise for an annual event series of the same name, aiming to create a platform connecting the cultural and creative resources of Hanoi, embracing the quintessence of cultural heritage so that the city matches its status as a Creative City in Design, as part of UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Detailed information on the programme and how to join the Unleashing Creativity Week will be regularly updated online on the Week’s official communication channel and will be hosted in accordance with the regulations on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Background for the creation of Unleashing Creativity Week 2021

In 2019, Hanoi is recognised by UNESCO as one of the 246 cities in the Creative Cities Network. All member cities of the Network places culture, creativity, and creative resources growth at the core of their sustainable development.

Hanoi joining UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a great honour and a challenge, in regard to positive impacts to the sustainable development of the City, aiming to propel the creative economy, supporting start-ups, and promoting traditional cultural values, to match Hanoi with the status of the Creative Capital of Southeast Asia.

Eight months after its launch, Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest has received 93 solutions in 3 categories: Infrastructure promoting creativity; Building creative spaces based on vacant or converted industrial structures in the urban area; Preserving and promoting architectural values with traditional planning. Following the jury and the online voting process, which took place on www.tapchikientruc.com.vn, there are 18 prizes given to professional and semi-professional contestants. Speaking about the contest entries, architect Dr. Phan Đăng Sơn – President of Vietnam Association of Architects, Chief Editor of the Architecture Magazine – Head of the jury, said: “The contest entries are of high quality, expressing the dedication and passion of their authors to Hanoi. In each category, the works are well-analysed with detailed solutions. A majority of them are based on the renovation and transformation of the space, aiming to promote its existing values, turning these locations into creative spaces for the community and the city. The jury gave high regard to proposals with unique ideas, new solutions, and a modern visual language. What all the winning entries have in common is their special attention to feasibility, cohesion to culture and environment, some options can even be realised immediately.”

As part of Unleashing Creative Week 2021, Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest will present an exhibition of winning entries at the Centre for Art & Culture – 22 Hang Buom – Hoan Kiem – Hanoi. The winning entries will also be displayed virtually as an innovative technology feature of the Week. Talks will also be held for the public to discuss with architects and young artists, heading towards the vision of a creative city.

Event schedule:

Events:

* 24 Dec

+ 05 pm – 07:10 pm

Opening Ceremony: Unleashing Creative Week

Award Ceremony: Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

(Invited guests only)

+ 07:20 pm – 08:30 pm

Fashion Show: “Nhị Hà Flow”

(Invited guests only)

* 25 Dec

+ 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Talk: Urban Heritage – Continue and Develop the Connection

+ 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Talk: Unleashing Creativity – Hanoi 2021

+ 05:30 pm – 06:30 pm

Performance: Calligraphy “Rồng rắn lên mây”

* 26 Dec

+ 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Talk: Investing in Creative Spaces: Idealistic or Practical?

+ 07:30 pm – 09:00 pm

Concert: “Đàn Đó”

* 27 Dec

+ 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Talk: Young Creatives – Culture creates Future

+ 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm

Talk: After Cre-active Master: Young Creatives in the Creative City

* 28 Dec

+ 09:00 am – 11:30 am

Workshop: Creative Students “New Life for Old Places”

(Invited guests only)

+ 02:30 pm – 04:00 pm

Talk: New Life for Old Places – Meet the winning contestants of Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest and Closing the workshop

* 29 Dec

+ 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Talk: Cultural Diversity – Foundation for Art and Creativity

+ 07:30 pm – 08:45 pm

Performance: “Cõi Thinh Không”

* 30 Dec

+ 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Talk: Calligraphy in Contemporary Life

* 31 Dec

+ 06 pm – 07 pm

Signing Ceremony: Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in building a creative city

(Invited guests only)

+ 07:30 pm – 09 pm

Video Concert: “Đại tượng”

Exhibitions:

(open for visitors until the end of February 2022)

+ Virtual Reality Exhibition

+ Light Installation: “Dãi thẻ”

+ Contest Showcase: Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

+ Calligraphy Exhibition: “Phiêu Diêu”

+ Exhibition: 22 Hang Buom Memory

+ Video Art Installation: “Đại tượng”

+ Exhibition: Hanoi Urban Sketches 2021

+ Exhibition: “Hà Nội là…”

+ Outdoor Installation: Hang Buom Street

