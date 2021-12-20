08 am – 05 pm (weekdays)

08 am – 09 am (weekends)

24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

The video art installation “Đại tượng” (Paradigm) is presented by the group of visual artists Triệu Minh Hải and Ngô Thu Hương.

The exhibition includes sound recordings and a 3-channel video installation, which simulates the East Asian philosophy of universe – the continuation and transformation of the Confucian ideology today; and Vietnamese folk stories in relation with the East Asian culture; presenting the spiritual aspects of Đạo Mẫu (the worship of Mother Goddesses) in Vietnam.

About the artists:

Visual artist Triệu Minh Hải is known for various materials such as pencil drawings, paintings, ceramics and videos to visualize his scientific observations and understanding of natural phenomena. Triệu Minh Hải has exhibited in group exhibitions both in Vietnam and abroad, including Culture Lab, Goethe Institut, Hanoi (2020); The Foliage 2, VCCA, Hanoi (2018), From Silence to Screams, Peace Foundation, Jeju (2018), Miền Méo Miệng, Bildmuseet, Umea (2015), and Latcarf-Fractal, Nhà Sàn Collective (2014).

Visual artist Ngô Thu Hương is a visual artist currently living and working in Hanoi, graduating (BA Hons) Fine Arts from LASALLE College of the Arts 2016. Practicing art with different materials from paint oil, ceramics to video installations, her works show the transformation of self-identity with different contexts. Her works have been exhibited at Cultural Lab, Goethe Institute, Hanoi (2020); Breathing TUBE, VUUV, Hanoi (2020); Art Moves, TCC Cafes x LASALLE, Singapore (2017); The LASALLE Show, Praxis Space, Singapore (2016).

The video art installation Paradigm at 22 Hang Buom is promised to offer a multi-perspective experience on aesthetics, history, and culture!

