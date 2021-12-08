Workshop: Sustainable Filmmaking

Fri 17 Dec 2021, 07 pm

From Goethe Institut:

This is the second workshop which aims at sharing experiences in documentary filmmaking. In collaboration with the Center for Nature Conservation and Development and the FOUR PAWS Viet/ BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh.

Stories about Vietnam’s filmmaking in general and documentaries in particular, as well as the challenges and opportunities in ensuring sustainable film production today, will be openly discussed through the conversation with the members of our Advisory Board and experienced Vietnamese film directors, especially the two filmmaking groups selected for ECO Film Production project 2021-2022.

To strengthen international exchange we welcome Philip Gassmann, a director and producer for film and tv with extensive professional experience in Germany, France and the United States. Since 2013, his focus has been on Green Film production, Green Film technology, Green Psychology & Communication on every aspect of a production: energy, lighting, transportation, set design, set construction, catering, building, office, carbon footprint, green production planning as well as green storytelling and development.

Speakers:

Philip Gassmann

Philip Gassmann graduated from Université Paris VIII with the majors in Directing, Lighting and Scenography. He has more than more than 25 years of experience as a Director and Producer for Television, Film and Events – extensive professional experience in Germany, France and the United States. From 2013-2018, he worked as a Creative director of the first “Green Studio” in the world. Since 2013, his focus has been on Green Film production, Green Film technology, Green Psychology & Communication on every aspect of a production: energy, lighting, transportation, set design, set construction, catering, building, office, carbon footprint, green production planning as well as green storytelling and development. In 2020 the European Union commission him to do a study on “Greening the Audiovisual Industry in Europe”.

Phan Đăng Di

Independent film maker, producer, film instructor

He is the founder of Autumn Meeting, an annual international cinema event in Da Nang, Viet Nam. Dis has brought Vietnamese contemporary cinema to international reputation. His short feature film When I am 20 was the first Vietnamese Film that selected in competition at the Venice International Film Festival 2008. “Bi, Don’t Be Afraid” was his first feature film. It gained him two prizes at Cannes Critic’s Week 2010 and other awards at film festivals in Vancouver, Hongkong, and Stockholm. His film “Big father, small father and other stories” became the first Vietnamese film entering the Official Competition at the Berlin International Film Festival 2015. He continues to be productive both as author and filmmaker.

Nguyễn Như Vũ

completed his film studies in Potsdam in 1984.

Since then he has worked in the Central Science and Documentary Film Studio, among other things as head of the science studio (2000-2013) and deputy general director of the film studio (2013-2020). He directed more than 20 films and worked on the making of another 50 films. His films have received national and international awards, including the documentary Người thắp lửa, which won the Golden Kite Award of the Vietnam Cinema Association and the third prize at the Photo Festival. For Earthquake Tsunami – Unforeseen Disaster he received the Golden Kite Award in 2012; for the documentary Acid Rain he was awarded an environmental film prize. Nguyen Nhu Vu holds the title of National People’s Artist.

Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt

writer, director and the co-founder of “ever rolling films” company.

With his short films: Roommate, The Cat and The Orange Seeds he participated and won awards in various film festivals. His video artwork Eroica – devoted to Beethoven – was showcased in Bozar The Center for Fine Arts (Brussels, Belgium) in 2020.

