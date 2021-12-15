World Press Photo Exhibition 2021: Hanoi, Vietnam

17 – 26 Dec 2021

Pavement on Le Thai To street side of Hoan Kiem Lake, downtown Hanoi

From organizer:

Visit the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 in Hanoi, Vietnam. The exhibition showcases the stories that matter with photography from the 64th annual World Press Photo Contest.

The winners were chosen by an independent jury that reviewed more than 74,470 photographs entered by 4,315 photographers from 130 countries.

About the World Press Photo Foundation:

We are a global platform connecting professionals and audiences through trustworthy visual journalism and storytelling, founded in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers organized a contest (“World Press Photo”) to expose their work to an international audience. Since then, our mission has expanded. Our contests have grown into the world’s most prestigious competitions, rewarding the best in visual journalism and digital storytelling. Through our successful worldwide exhibition program, we present to millions of people the stories that matter. Our Develop programs – including the 6×6 Global Talent Program, the African Photojournalism Database, the Joop Swart Masterclass, the Solutions Visual Journalism Initiative, and the West Africa Visual Journalism Initiative – encourage stories highlighting different perspectives of the world.

The World Press Photo Foundation is a creative, independent, nonprofit organization, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We appreciate the support of our global partner, the Dutch Postcode Lottery, and our partners, Aegon and PwC.

Follow updates on event’s page.