Sat 22 Jan 2022, 02:30 pm

Online

Registration link

From the organizer:

In recent years, documentary cinema has become more familiar with Vietnamese audiences, thus attracting the interest of more filmmakers who want to step deeper into the documentary world. However, beside the lack of information about training programs, new filmmakers also face countless difficulties throughout the whole process of turning an idea into a complete film.

In our Cafe Talk: Stepping into Documentary, Vietnamese documentary filmmakers and film lovers/young filmmakers will together scrutinize the obstacles in documentary filmmaking in Vietnam, find out the solutions and discover the opportunities for young filmmakers in international scenarios. We hope that this sharing/discussion session will help answer the most basic questions of those who are just starting to practice documentary filmmaking and give you the overview of the process of making a documentary from A-Z.

doc cicada and doc cicada and The Japan Foundation for Cultural exchange in Vietnam are honored to introduce our guest speakers:

– Director Phạm Thu Hằng (The future cries beneath our soil – Best director – Singapore International Film Festival 2018)

– Director Hà Lệ Diễm (Children of the mist – Best Directing Award – IDFA 2021)

– Director Nông Nhật Quang (Baby Jackfruit Baby Guava – Most Promising project Southeast Asian Film Lab 2020, Best project – Young Talent Award DMZ Industry 2021)

* Language: Vietnamese (please inform us if you need English interpretation)

** The organizer will close the registration once we reach the maximum number of audience. Link to the talk session will be sent through your registered email 1 day before the event

Cafe Talk is part of doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam ‘ documentary filmmaking program, made possible with the support of Purin Pictures, Hanoi Doclab, and Varan Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.