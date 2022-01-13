Call for Entries: Equal Opportunities in Science 2022

Deadline: 18 Mar 2022

From Goethe Institut:

Equal opportunity is a state of fairness in which individuals are treated similarly, unhampered by artificial barriers or prejudices or preferences. Innovations resulting from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields have positively touched nearly every aspect of human life. Yet, even today, science can exacerbate the equality divide in subtle and more pervasive ways and the continued underrepresentation of minorities and women in the scientific enterprise represents a challenge to cultivate an adequate international scientific workforce.

Diversity in science refers to cultivating talent and promoting the full inclusion of excellence across the social spectrum. Diversity is essential to delivering excellence in STEM. A diverse and inclusive scientific workforce draws from the widest range of backgrounds, perspectives and experiences thereby maximizing innovation and creativity in science.

The Science Film Festival 2022 is committed to increasing awareness on the issue of diversity and inclusiveness in STEM from underrepresented groups, in which studying and working in science is open to all and for the benefit of all sections of society.

Participants: Filmmakers, producers, distributors and broadcasters.

Submit films on the topic through our online application form

Follow updates on event’s page.