Tết Art 2022

10 – 25 Jan 2022, 10 am – 07 pm

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Bring Tet home!

Hanoi Studio Gallery and a group of painters and sculptors want to light up a joyful and festive atmosphere to for art lovers as we approach the end of the year. The Tet Art 2022 collection stands out for its variety of materials, styles, and with an utmost special price tag so that art lovers can come and bring Art home – bring Tet home. First come first served, spring bustle!

Come to our Tet Art 2022 collection to enjoy each artist’s small pieces of creation.

