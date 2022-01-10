Exhibition: In Art We Trust

09:00 – 19:00, 14 – 16/01/2022

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Heritage Space and Ơ Kìa Hà Nội are pleased to present “In Art We Trust” – the Art Propaganda of Gender Equality Exhibition. The exhibition will display 40 outstanding artworks from the Art Propaganda Contest of Gender Equality which’s co-organized by Ơ Kìa Hà Nội, Heritage Space and WISE.

* 14 – 16 Jan 2022: Exhibition

* 06 pm – 07:30 pm, Sat 15 Jan 2022: Award Ceremony

* 09:30 am – 11:30 am, Sun 16 Jan: Public Talk

In the past, Propaganda Art used to be one of the effective means of conveying messages to raise social awareness and educate communities. Picasso once said that: The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls”. We all know that Picasso’s propaganda paintings against violence and war using the modern graphic language were printed on postage stamps sent around the world, inspiring all mankind about peace, love and compassion.

– What can artists do with social problems with their drawings?

– Can the language of art express contemporary gender views to touch the public’s perception and emotions?

– Can we build a chain of awareness using only the images and colors of Propaganda?

– Will Propaganda be revived with its original meaning, social function and artistic quality as Picasso once showed?

“In Art We Trust” – the Art Propaganda of Gender Equality exhibition will displays TOP 40 outstanding paintings by authors from various ages (9 – 68 years old) and locations around Vietnam, inc. Hải Phòng, Hồ Chí Minh city, Bạc Liêu, Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Bình Phước, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, Thủ Đức, Đồng Tháp, Thái Bình, Quảng Trị, Lạng Sơn and Hà Nội. In particular, the exhibition also features works by selected guest artists who are prominent artists in the illustration scene today such as Nguyen Ngoc Vu (The Rabbit Boy), X. Lan, Tra Camelia, Linh Rab, Tat Sy and George Burchett – the foreign artist living and working in Vietnam presenting an extremely interesting work. The exhibition aims to reveal and raise the awareness of Gender Equality through language of the Art. It’s also to re-investigate the Propaganda Art which has a long history in Vietnamese Modern Art – one of the public art forms that play the role of conveying aesthetics in a condensed graphic-painting language, and conveying social messages, and by doing so, raise public awareness.

During the exhibition, the Awards Ceremony to be held on the evening of January 15, 2022 to honor the winning artworks selected by the judges. An hybrid public talk to summarize the entire process of launching the Contest to the Award will be held on the morning of January 16, 2022 with all the Winners, Judges and Organizers.

It’s hoped that Art Propaganda of Gender Equality Exhibition will bring a unique, interesting, imaginative and meaningful visual and cognitive feast from the artists to the public.

“In Art We Trust” is part of the media campaign supported by Investing In Women of Australian government and implemented by Wise, Ơ Kìa Hà Nội and Heritage Space.

Partners: Viện Goethe, Cổ Động, Vietnam Local Artist Group, Art Republik, Hanoi Grapevine, Complex 01, Devtify.

Follow updates on event’s page.