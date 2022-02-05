Exhibition: “Blank”

\13 – 22 Feb 2022, 09 am – 09 pm

V-Art Space

1st Floor, Ciputra Club building

Gate 4 of Ciputra, Phạm Văn Đồng, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

In an era where the press and media are constantly reporting on the pandemic, people are trying to preserve their relationships through screens, and creativity is gradually being showcased online, we thought holding an actual exhibition, where people can come and interact is a risky experiment but worth trying. When the epidemic broke out, it was also when we started running from the starting line, trying to find other creative ways that fit to the stuck context. We’ve all gone through that period, when anxiety peaks and despair leaves no room for hope after that, it’s as if we’ve given up. After all that chaos, stagnation, suppression, explosion, what echoes in each of us is the blank. A blank space may be empty, or may be reserved for something, or it may be the only thing in the midst of many disturbances. However, a blank is always a fine place to start. Starting a new journey, towards different things but at the same time remembering the past. Hopefully when you stand in front of our “blank” showcase, any void in you, no matter how big or small, will be filled.

Follow updates on event’s page.