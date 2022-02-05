Exhibition: “Ngẩn ngơ – Lơ mơ – Ngơ ngác – Đỏ”

01 – 10 Feb 2022

Ngã Art Space

TÁCH SPACES

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

Ngẩn ngơ – Lơ mơ: Tdepicts the state in which tradition is deeply ingrained in people’s lives, when we continue to do the same things vaguely, without questioning why do they exist, when we are not explicitly conscious of the existence of tradition.

…From the Ambiguity to the Presence…

Ngơ ngác: is the sudden realization that there is something strange about the things that are inherent in us and around us.

Đỏ: appears to be beautiful and lucky, but it also indicates a stop, a decline, and a new beginning at the same time.

The exhibition extends the possibilities of interaction between the audience and the artwork. What will people do when they are confronted with a component of their traditional identity?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wash hands, wear a mask and keep distance from others when entering the art space.

Follow updates on event’s page.