Exhibition: “Vibrant”

Opening: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 05 pm

Exhibition: 28 Feb- 19 Mar 2022, 09 am – 12 pm & 01:30 pm – 05 pm

VICAS Art Studio

A Building, VICAS, 32 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In the middle of the last century, the great French artist Jean Dubuffet discovered, collected and promoted a particular art movement in which “works are created from solitude and from pure and authentic creative impulses without the interference of any worries about social competition, acclaim or advancement…”

He called it Art Brut (also known as Outsider Art), which later became a terminology for a kind of visual art that was originally defined as being created by people:

1. With different mental states ranging from depression to autism or even severe mental illness

2. Never been taught or instructed in art, or in other words able to express what is “running” in their brain via a certain mechanism (like taking pictures, printing, or projecting) without a day of official training

3. Being the outsiders of the art market (never directly involved in the sale of their works).

These people can be divided into 2 groups:

– One is of the extroverts, they create works like a camera, only skimming at things once but remembering and redrawing like a printer.

– The other is of the introverts: seeing the images and movements within themselves then projecting them into works. Most of the famous Art Brut works curated are from this group. I am personally interested in the latter because it gives us a better understanding of the worlds which are different from our own.

I concern myself with finding Vietnamese artists of this art line and if possible, supporting them to have their own exhibitions, which I believe to be helpful and interesting. Fortunately, I found an artist who I see as a gem of this line of art. She is a beautiful, educated girl (studying Italian at Hanoi University), but has some socializing issues (difficulty expressing her thoughts verbally). This girl has never learned to draw, and her paintings are of the introvert group.

It can be said that the 52 abstract paintings in this exhibition are the inner confessions of this young girl, they are quite diverse in terms of psychological states as well as corresponding emotions. Her arts are the projection of her mental universe. It can be the hover and ambiguity in the perception of time, the disparity in perception of space, the fear, the tension, sometimes even the pent-up desperation, the hazy states between the past and future, the confusion, the latent hysteria with mental scars or the helplessness when wanting something but unable to speak it out and work it out. It also can be positive emotions such as love, excitement, etc.

My Linh paints first to release what is pent-up inside, to communicate with herself and that can be considered as a real spiritual self-treatment for herself. However, that doesn’t mean she draws whatever she wants regardless of contemporary art criteria. My Linh’s paintings have a high artistic quality, whether in color-oriented or line-oriented form. Her colors are unique and skillful, and the color interactions always shine with a distinct impression whether in a cool or warm tone, which can be noticed and respected by any professional abstract painter.

* To prevent the Covid-19 epidemic, remember to follow the 5K principle according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health when participating in the exhibition.

Follow updates on event’s page.