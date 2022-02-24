Money, Money! – A Film by Trần Vũ & Nguyễn Hữu Luyện

Sat 12 Mar 2022, 07 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Money, Money!, drama film, 1989, 93’

Returning to Vietnam following years of studying abroad, atomic doctor Thái Dương enters a reality beyond his prior expectations. As Thái Dương looks for a job, the story unfolds through a series of tragicomical situations centering around his family, where the duo of his father and his brother Lộc Tồn engage in a risky dealing in the hope of becoming rich: finding and selling unexploded bombs.

Directed by: Trần Vũ and Nguyễn Hữu Luyện

Screenplay: Nguyễn Hữu Luyện

Cinematography: Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn

Editing: Thúy Bình, Lê Quốc

Art: Lê Thị Hoàn

Sound: Đào Văn Biên

Music: Đỗ Hồng Quân

Featuring the acting of: Trịnh Thịnh, Tất Bình, Đỗ Hồng Quân, Mạnh Linh, Như Quỳnh, Duy Thanh, Mạnh Sinh, Hương Mai, Hoàng Thắng, Văn Hiệp (listed in accordance with the film’s credits)

A comedy film presenting common concerns within Vietnamese society post-Renovation: the contradiction between knowledge and materialism, between ideals and reality, between essence and appearance, or between the personal and the collective. These struggles unfold in the society, in families and in each individual. The laughters from the past are charmingly evocative of stories of modern day, as seen through cinema’s unique filters.

Tiền Ơi! Is amongst a wave of Northern-made Vietnamese comedy films of the late 1980s, its production commissioned with commercial potential in mind. Alongside contribution from co-director Nguyễn Hữu Luyện, the film also bears various trademarks of Trần Vũ – a Trần Vũ vastly different from what he was normally known for.

Curatorial group: Bùi Tuấn Anh, Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến

Programme:

06:30 pm – Doors open

07 pm – Film starts

08:35 pm – Q&A with cinematographer Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn

* Film screens in 2K resolution as digitised and provided by the Vietnam Film Institute

* With subtitles in English

* Proof of Covid-19 vaccination (at least two doses) required

About the two directors:

Late director Trần Vũ was born in 1925 in Nam Định. In 1959, he graduated from the first Directing class of the Vietnam Cinema School. His debut feature Con Chim Vành Khuyên (The Passerine Bird) (1962, co-directed with Nguyễn Văn Thông) became the first Vietnamese feature to win an international award, with the Special Prize for short-length features at the Karlovy Vary film festival (Czechoslovakia). Trần Vũ directed a number of films in the social realism tradition, beside war dramas which were a staple of Vietnam’s war-time cinema. Some of his works include Vợ Chồng Anh Lực (Lực and His Wife) (1973), Đến Hẹn Lại Lên (Time and Again) (1974), Chuyến Xe Bão Táp (The Unquiet Ride) (1977), Những Người Đã Gặp (Those We’ve Met) (1979), Anh Và Em (The Brothers) (1987), amongst others.

Late director Nguyễn Hữu Luyện was born in 1937 in Hà Nội. In 1966 he enrolled in the Directing Class at the Vietnam Cinema School. After graduation he worked as a director-cinematographer making war films in Hải Phòng and received three Silver Lotus at various editions of the Vietnam Film Festival. Since 1978 he worked at the Vietnam Feature Film Studio as a director and a screenwriter. Some of his works include: Duyên Nợ (Love Ties) (1987), Lạc Cầm (1994), Mùa Hoa Cúc Quỳ (The Season of the Wild Sunflowers) (1996), Tứ Tử Trình Làng (The Four Sons) (1998), Tiếng Xưa (Echoes of the Past) (1999), amongst others.

About the speaker:

Cinematographer Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn was born in 1949 in Hà Nội. At the age of 23, he enrolled in Vietnam Cinema School, thereby beginning a remarkable career as a cinematographer and collaborator of multiple renowned film directors. In 1983, he won the Cinematography Award at the 6th Vietnam Film Festival for his contribution in Hy Vọng Cuối Cùng (The Last Hope) (1981) and Thị Xã Trong Tầm Tay (The Town within Reach) (1983). Some of the films in which he worked as cinematographer include: Duyên Nợ (Love Ties) (1987), Anh Và Em (The Brothers) (1988), Chuyện Tình Trong Ngõ Hẹp (1992), Trở Về (The Return) (1994), Thương Nhớ Đồng Quê (Nostalgia for the Countryside) (1995), Bến Không Chồng (2000), Lạc Lối (Aimless) (2013). In addition, Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn has participated in many foreign film productions shot in Vietnam, such as Indochine (1992), The Lover (1992), amongst others.

