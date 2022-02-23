Please Forgive Me – A Film by Lưu Trọng Ninh

09 Mar 2022, 07 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Please Forgive Me, drama film, 1992, 76’

Directed by: Lưu Trọng Ninh

Screenplay: Hà Sơn

Cinematography: Hoàng Tấn Phát, Trần Thế Dân

Editing: Lê Vinh Quốc

Art: Nguyễn Chí Công

Sound: Bành Bắc Hải, Đoàn Đình Trung

Featuring the acting of: Trịnh Trúc Quỳnh, Đào Bá Sơn, Lê Vân Anh, Giáng Hương, Hồng Quang (listed in accordance with the film’s credits).

Mai is an art student who gets invited to be the lead actress in a film that’s set during the War. In between her acting job and her college study, Mai finds herself having to deal with complex situations in her family and in society, while also navigating her personal dreams.

Mai is also the main character of the film Hãy Tha Thứ Cho Em (Please Forgive Me) directed by Lưu Trọng Ninh. Powerful, free-spirited, rebellious, unsettling and contemplative, Please Forgive Me can be seen as a symphony dedicated to the youth of Hanoi of the early 1990s. Rock music, university lectures, wandering nights, cigarettes, t-shirts, condoms, an illegitimate child, amongst others. The story unfolds as a ‘film within a film’. The characters have to deal with reality and the future as much as they’re faced with the past. Cinema is a language and a memory that’s not always gentle. A director who’s also a war veteran, making a film to repay for the losses. A female student growing up in peacetime deciding to star in a war film, with the initial intention of making money. Between these two characters, a possibility of love exists. A surprising and insightful intergenerational dialogue about conflicts between life’s harsh reality and the illusions of a zeitgeist.

Through a non-judgemental perspective, the film breathes a youthful spirit. A new life.

Programme:

06:30 pm – Doors open

07 pm – Film starts

* Film screens in 2K resolution as digitised and provided by the Vietnam Film Institute

* With subtitles in English

*Opening event for Như Trăng Trong Đêm 3 – Like the Moon in A Night Sky 3

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination (at least two doses) required

About Lưu Trọng Ninh:

Director Lưu Trọng Ninh was born in 1956 in Quảng Bình. His films portray intensely truthful and uneasy realities. Some of his works include: Canh Bạc (The Gambler) (1991), Hãy tha Thứ Cho Em (Please Forgive Me) (1993), Ngã Ba Đồng Lộc (The Đồng Lộc Junction) (1997), Bến Không Chồng (The Husbandless Harbour) (2001). In 1993, he won the Best Director Award at the 10th Vietnam Film Festival. In 2010, he also received the Best Director Award for Feature Film at The Golden Kite Awards.

The screening forms part of Như Trăng Trong Đêm – Like the Moon in A Night Sky, a series of events exploring Vietnamese cinema past, present and future, a pathway from today into film heritage.

Như Trăng Trong Đêm 3 – Like the Moon in A Night Sky takes place between 09.03 – 03.04.2022, and is organised by Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD), in close cooperation with Institut français de Hanoi – L’Espace, and with the support of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Purin Pictures, UNESCO Office in Vietnam (via the #hanoirethink project), Vietnam Film Institute, British Council in Vietnam (via the Digital Arts Showcasing fund), COMPLEX 01, Union Hub, Tách Spaces

