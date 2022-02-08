Residencies 2023: Call for applications
Application deadline: 01 Mar 2022
Apply here
From the organizer:
The Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia (https://www.facebook.com/prohelvetia/) has launched a call for applications for 2023 residencies. The call is open to cultural practitioners from Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to apply for a residency in Switzerland.
The aim of the 3 month studio residency is to find inspiration, establish networks and to work on projects!
Pro Helvetia offers accommodation, travel costs, a daily allowance, professional supervision, a workplace (on request) and a contribution to production/material costs (on request).
* Applications must be submitted in English
* Selection Criteria:
+ Convincing track record: artistic activity with a national / transregional reach
+ Context-related motivation
+ Sufficient knowledge of English
+ Concrete exchange project with a lasting impact
Read here for more information