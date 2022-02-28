Why not Chơi đồ hàng?

Sat 05 Mar 2022, 09 am – 09 pm

Savage

01 ngõ 9, Đặng Thai Mai, Quảng An, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Upcoming at Savage is Chơi đồ hàng’s next event in collaboration with our brothers from Why-not Crew. Alongsides a variety of very special vendors, our next event will feature a series of exciting programmes that will lift you off the ground:

+ Hustle dance workshop by Nam Anh and Chawbie

+ Showcases by Crazy Bitches

+ Live performance by MẮM

+ Hip hop 2 vs 2 pick-up dance battle

+ 7 to smoke guest battle

1. Tae nhi

2. Huy nguyên

3. Huy tk

4. Koi

5. Bboy noyse

6. Phương Xù

7. Defector

8. Dmon

– Judges: TBC

– DJ performances by @Bomb, @Duy Nguyễn, @DiLinh, @TaoFu, @Yeu Quai

– As usual, you’ll find at Chơi đồ hàng a wide range of sustainable, environmentally friendly goods and services from local small businesses and artists from our community.

– Play comes first in our name (in both languages, yo). Everyone regardless of age, race, gender, religion, home planet, etc., is welcome to play with us. There are only three little ground rules we hope you’d consider:

1. Bring your own bags/bottles (to reduce unnecessary wastes)

2. Come with friends (for extra giggles)

3. Upset the current economic system (and spend your money on the local economy instead, eradicating wasteful production and consumption)

– Ticket: 50K/person.

– Battle fee (free entry): 200K/team of 2 for online pre-order or 250K at the door

All event goers have free admission to the hustle workshop.

To pre-order your tickets, please make your payment to the account below:

29220679679

TPBank

Nguyen Viet Hoang

with the message:

– for Entry ticket:

[Name_phone number_YNCDH_number of tickets], e.g. “Soulja Boy 0912345678 YNCDH 1”

– for Battle ticket:

[Name_phone number_YNCDHgiai_number of tickets], e.g. “So Solid Crew 0923456789 YNCDHgiai 4”

– Tickets and battle fee will be available at the door.

Follow updates on event’s page.