A Staged Screening: Antigone – Âm Mù

08 & 09 Apr 2022, 07 pm (2 sessions)

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

Adapted from the famous Greek play “Antigone”, the first written and the last in the timeline of Sophocles’ Theban trilogy, Antigone – Âm Mù is the newest staging of XplusX Studio. By adopting the philosophical concept of Singularity as the main theme for this interpretation of the classic tragedy, XplusX Studio starts its first experiments in Immersive Theater, aiming to bring a new unique theatrical experience to the audience. The stage design is site-specific, and the audience is invited to move around, to actively engage and interact with any element of the artistic setting throughout the screening.

The stage performance of the original play ‘Antigone’ which was pre-recorded in the form of a multi-dimensional video call, had its premiere last November on a virtual platform named Discord. This first screening was displayed simultaneously with constructed, poly-phonical responsive scripts to create a sense of the virtual world where the adaptation takes place. The second screening was presented at the Goethe-Institut, where the play was placed in a post-event setting, a banquet of what remains – Antigone exists no more, there is only projection, retelling, replay.

At Manzi Art Space this April, once again, Antigone – Âm Mù will be staged and presented in a new version. A totally new stage promises new experiences awaiting the audience.

Language: Vietnamese (with English subtitles)

Surcharge: 150,000 VNĐ/seat

ANTIGONE – ÂM MÙ

Concept: Hà Nguyên Long, Nguyễn Quang Kiếm, Nguyễn Hồng Ánh, Vũ Hoàng Long

Directing and Scenography: Hà Nguyên Long

Original Soundtrack & Sound Design: Nhung Nguyễn, Maria Papadomanolaki

Interactive Scripts (Discord): Nguyễn Hồng Ánh, Nguyễn Bình Minh, Trần Hiền Mai

Post-Production: Trịnh Quang Linh – Đờ Tùng

Sound and Filming Technical: Nhung Nguyễn, Nguyễn Bình Minh, Nguyễn Quang Kiếm

Costume design: L O O N Y

The Cast:

Trần Thiên Tú – Antigone/Eurydice

Hồng MA – Creon

Phạm Bảo Ngọc – Ismene/The boy

Trần Quang Huy – Haemon

Nguyễn Duy Anh Tuấn – Tiresias/The Sentry

Nguyễn Thu Hậu – Messenger

Yết Yết, Hương Trà, Phạm Minh Ánh, Lê Minh Tâm, Nguyễn Bình Minh – The Chorus

The event is supported by the Goethe Institut as part of Antigone Saison project.

Follow updates on event’s page.