Art showcase: Điệp | Sparkling of scallop paper

Tues – Sun, 08 Mar – 08 Apr 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

Mơ Art Space

No. 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Mơ Art Space cordially invite Hanoi art lovers to visit the debut exhibition by our artist Mifa – Điệp | Sparkling of scallop paper.

Mifa or Lê Vũ Anh Nhi, is a Da Nang-based visual artist and researcher who specialises in painting with acrylics on traditional “diep” paper, made from “do” trees and scallop shells.

“The playfulness and peace of childhood and the terrors of modernity find a unique intersection in her work, which applies ultra-modern paint and transfer techniques to beautiful and simple folk paper. The roots of diep-paper stretch deep into her ancestor’s folklore and are reinvented anew in the imagination of the millennial female artist, living at a moment of unique trauma and disjuncture in our shared history.” – Words by author Asheem Singh.

* Due to the impact of Covid-19, the opening event will not be held. Please wear face mask and observe social distancing in the exhibition.

