Debut Solo Exhibition: A Normal Day
Opening: Sat 05 Mar 2022, 09:30 am – 10:30 am
Exhibition: 05 – 13 Mar 2022
Thai Kim art gallery
Opal Tower, 90 Nguyen Huu Canh, Binh Thanh, HCMC
From the organizer:
The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step
A Normal Day is a solo exhibition of artist Ha Vu, who has decided this will be her first step for her long art journey.
The exhibition will display 20 ink/watercolor paintings, which are the result of a process of observing real surroundings during the quarantine period.
If you are interested in art or want to have a look at something new from young artist in Vietnam, don’t miss out on this occasion.
Follow updates on event’s page.