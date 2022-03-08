Debut Solo Exhibition: A Normal Day

Opening: Sat 05 Mar 2022, 09:30 am – 10:30 am

Exhibition: 05 – 13 Mar 2022

Thai Kim art gallery

Opal Tower, 90 Nguyen Huu Canh, Binh Thanh, HCMC

From the organizer:

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

A Normal Day is a solo exhibition of artist Ha Vu, who has decided this will be her first step for her long art journey.

The exhibition will display 20 ink/watercolor paintings, which are the result of a process of observing real surroundings during the quarantine period.

If you are interested in art or want to have a look at something new from young artist in Vietnam, don’t miss out on this occasion.

