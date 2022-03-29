Exhibition: Republish: Typography As… — in Hanoi

08 Apr – 01 May 2022, 09:30 am – 06 pm

Work Room Four

31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

After successfully taking place in Ho Chi Minh City in early 2021, “Republish: Typography As…” exhibition is finally coming to Hanoi, the cultural capital of Vietnam.

Initiated by Behalf Studio — a boutique multidisciplinary design firm based in Ho Chi Minh City, “Republish: Typography As…” showcases their dedicated process to research, revive, and digitise organic fonts intrinsically familiar to the country’s urban landscape — an authentic contemporary expression that reflects the team’s inquisitive effort contributive to Vietnam’s ever-evolving creative industries and unique aesthetic identity.

Through interactive and multimedia installation of original artworks, “Republish: Typography As…” is the studio’s experimental reimagination and investigation into typefaces’ physical presence in the social fabric of reality, our emotive and instinctive responses to their employment in functional contexts (and their discretely impactful influence on our perceptions in regards to the look and feel of a city, its brands, arts and establishments), as well as our personal relationship to the history and culture of a geographical place we call home.

“Republish: Typography As… — in Hanoi” is co-organised by Work Room Four with the generous support of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Copenhagen Business School, with the additional support of the INCITE research group, headed by Dr Marta Gasparin.

This exhibition expresses both studios’ mutual interest in connecting the community through cultural sustainability and contemporary design, from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi.

*Entrance fee: 50,000 VND

Partners and collaborators:

– Co-organisers: Behalf Studio, Work Room Four

– Collaborators: Cố nghệ nhân Hoài Minh Phương, Khô Mực Studio

– Artwork Sponsor: RMIT University Vietnam

– Sponsors: Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), Copenhagen Business School

