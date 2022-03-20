Film Screening and Talk: Pina-dance, Dance Otherwise We Are Lost

Fri 25 Mar 2022, 07:30 pm

The movie screening and short talk “Pina – Dance, dance otherwise we are lost” is part of the Mirrors of Confinement project with funding from the Ignite Creativity Grant 2020 of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi. The project, initiated by Nguyen Linh Chi, includes the multidisciplinary work “The Room”, a film screening & short talk – in tribute to Pina Bausch and also, as a response in times of pandemic.

“Pina” is a film for Pina Bausch. Shot in 3D with the ensemble of the Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, this feature-length dance film portrays the exhilarating and inimitable art of this great German choreographer who died in the summer of 2009. Bausch and Wenders were friends for more than 20 years.

In “Pina” the viewer are invited on a sensual, visually stunning journey of discovery into a new dimension right onto the stage of the legendary ensemble, the film also accompanies the dancers beyond the theatre, into the city and the surrounding industrial landscape of Wuppertal – the place that was the home and centre of Pina Bausch’s creative life for more than 35 years.

The film includes the following pieces from her repertoire: “Café Müller”, “Le Sacre du Printemps”, “Vollmond” and “Kontakthof”. Between the dance scenes realized in and around Wuppertal, the film shows sparingly used images and audio documents from Pina Bausch’s life.

Director:

Wim Wenders (*1945)

German film director who, along with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Werner Herzog, was one of the principal members of the New German Cinema of the 1970s.

Among many honors, he has received three nominations for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature: for Buena Vista Social Club (1999), about Cuban music culture; Pina (2011), about the contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch. Wenders has been the president of the European Film Academy in Berlin since 1996. Alongside filmmaking, he is an active photographer, emphasizing images of desolate landscapes. He is considered an auteur director.

Guest

Nazareth Panadero (*1955)

was born in Madrid and has had a long and distinguished career as a performer, choreographer and teacher. She began her classical dance studies at the age of twelve, and completed them in Saragossa under María de Ávila. In 1976, after a brief stay in Madrid where she worked with Juliette Durán at the Cuban National Ballet, she moved to France to join the Ballet Théâtre Contemporain. Her teacher Peter Goss introduced her to contemporary dance. In 1979 she joined Pina Baush’s Tanztheater Wuppertal with which she continues to work today, and in the process has become one of the foremost exponents of dance-theatre, among the most important corporal languages of the 20th century.Her most notable works include the choreography “Nana quiere bailar” in collaboration with her husband Janusz Subicz, also a member of the company.

