From Ethnography to the Archives: Researching Contemporary Vietnamese Art

Fri 18 Mar 2022, 03:30 am – 04:30 am (GMT+7)

Facebook livestream

From the organizer:

To wrap up the Nguyen Art Foundation’s series of public and educational programs in association with its inaugural exhibition ‘People, Victory and Life after the War’, this online talk by Professor Nora Taylor is intended to provide an introduction to the Vietnamese art from the colonial period to the present but will focus on the ways in which art has been studied and researched since the open door policy known as Doi Moi. Rather than being comprehensive, it will focus on the important figures who have contributed to the development of contemporary art and artistic ideas in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Diaspora.

Language: English only (video documentation of the event will be subtitled in Vietnamese and published online at a later date)

Professor Nora Taylor is Alsdorf Professor of South and Southeast Asian Art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is author of ‘Painters in Hanoi: An Ethnography of Vietnamese Art’ (Hawaii 2004 and reprinted by Singapore Press 2009), ‘Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art: An Anthology’ (Cornell SEAP Press, 2012) and numerous articles on Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian and Vietnamese Art. She also curated two exhibitions: ‘Changing Identity: Recent Work by Women Artists from Vietnam’ 2008 and ‘12,759.3 Breathing is Free: Recent Work by Jun Nguyen-Hatsushiba’, SAIC 2010.

