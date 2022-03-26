Kaleid’eauscope: Water in Hanoi Films

24 Mar – 03 Apr 2022

From the organizer:

Kaleidoscope + D’eau: water (French)

Embrace (origin) – Observe (nurture) – Rotate (destruction)

An observation of water in films, one alluding to Hanoi. An exploration of the transformation of water and recognition of its many shades through the lens of a kaleidoscope.

Water and its myriad of colorful facets. Water nurtures and heals. Brimming with happiness, a messenger of emotions. Water finds its ways through spaces of culture, intertwining with daily-life affairs. Water ebbs and flows alongside those trying to make ends’ meet, water carries the most intimate thoughts. Water engulfs and creates tragedies, with its limitless strength.

Through expressions of these shades and a found-footage video work, the curator team and emerging filmmaker Phạm Đình Thiện seek to zoom in on the elements of water – which recedes to the background in films – and Hanoi, as a vessel, an alignment.

Curatorial group: Lý Thu Hà, Đỗ Thu Hiền, Vũ Thị Mai Phương, Ngô Xuân Quỳnh

About Phạm Đình Thiện

Phạm Đình Thiện (1996) is a Hanoi-born filmmaker. He graduated top of his class of Television Videography Cinematography from the Academy of Journalism and Communication. In 2019, he joined the Autumn Meeting programme, trained by cinematographer Chananun Chotrungroj and Lý Thái Dũng. Thiện has also made multiple short films such as: Cao Tốc Đến Bên Em (The Highway To You, 2020) and Mất Nước (Waterless, 2020). In addition, he has joined different film crews and participated in various projects, such as Heritage of Future Past (2019) or Like the Moon in A Night Sky (2020). Since 2020, he has been working at the Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD) while being part of in various short film projects.

The project forms part of Như Trăng Trong Đêm (Like the Moon in a Night Sky: A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema), a series of events exploring Vietnamese cinema past, present and future, a pathway from today into film heritage.

Như Trăng Trong Đêm 3 takes place between 09 Mar – 03 Apr 2022, and is organised by Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD), in close cooperation with Institut français de Hanoi – L’Espace, and with the support of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Purin Pictures, UNESCO Office in Vietnam (via the #hanoirethink project), Vietnam Film Institute, British Council in Vietnam (via the Digital Arts Showcasing fund), COMPLEX 01, Union Hub, Tách Spaces

