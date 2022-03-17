Leica Photo Exhibition: Wanderlust

Opening: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 10 am

Exhibition: 19 Mar – 19 Apr 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

Leica Boutique Saigon & Level 2 – Deutsches Haus

33 Le Duan Blv, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:‘Wanderlust’ from Leica Hall of Fame Photographer – Thomas Hoepker.

“With simple humility, Thomas Hoepker has always seen himself as nothing more than an assignment photographer, someone interested in nothing less than the truth, in the honesty of the moment.”

Thomas Hoepker uses his Leica M cameras to capture the world famous photos for decades. Spanning sixty years, ‘Wanderlust’ is a spectacular showcase for this Leica Hall of Fame photojournalist and former president of Magnum Photos.

