Online Screening of Anti-gone

Sat 19 Mar 2022, 08 pm

Goethe-Institute Hanoi Youtube Channel

From Goethe Institut:

‘Anti-gone’ is an experimental performance video focusing on the mental, spiritual state of Antigone, where unseen assumptions about a place, an indeterminate space, and a link between life and death are constantly ascertained. Here, she narrates, expressing her inner thoughts amidst a symbolic scene – a woman facing the most important yet lonely decisions, precarious yet ever grand and passionate.

Antigone is a famous tragedy written by the ancient Greek playwright Sophocles in 2500 B.C. ‘Anti-gone’ is not a retelling or a production of the play, and it does not aim to be a feminist or political declaration. ‘Anti-gone’ is a private view of a tragedy. It happens seemingly in a very strange setting (Greece of 2500 B.C.), yet still lies close to the Vietnamese lifeworld, as a comparison to the narratives in traditional theaters and to the women around us will show.

The premiere of ‘Anti-gone’ will be the occasion to immerse into the world of Antigone through the medium of theater-video, as well as the chance to engage in dialogue with the creative and production teams.

Concept by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh

Adapted from Sophocles’ Antigone by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh

Stage director: Hà Thúy Hằng

Music: Hà Thúy Hằng

Video director: Nguyễn Duy Anh

Choreography: Nguyễn Thùy Châu

Sculpture: Đinh Thảo Linh

Production: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga

Artistic consultant: NSND Mẫn Thu

Textual consultant: Nghĩa

Main cast: NSND Hồng Khiêm

and: Nguyễn Thị Thúy An, Anh Thư, Huyen M, Trịnh Hà, Nam Tree, Que Nguyễn, Hà Bích Ngọc, Lê Hà Phương, Đỗ Như Quỳnh, Đặng Trúc Anh, Trần Thị Thanh, Đoàn Thu Thảo, Nguyễn Thu Hậu, Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Huyền Châu, Nguyễn Trần Thiên Hân

Cameraman: Nguyễn Quang Vinh, Đào Thu Uyên

Sound recording: Trung Nai

Costumes: Nguyễn Thị Phong Lan

Media: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga, Nghĩa

Assistants: Nguyễn Long Biên, Tuấn Minh, Duy Nguyễn, Lê Hương Quỳnh, Nam Tree

‘Anti-gone’ is part of ‘Antigone Saison’ project from Goethe Institute, with support from L’Institut Français Hà Nội and ‘Future of Tradition’ project.

