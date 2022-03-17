Online Screening of Anti-gone
Sat 19 Mar 2022, 08 pm
Goethe-Institute Hanoi Youtube Channel
From Goethe Institut:
‘Anti-gone’ is an experimental performance video focusing on the mental, spiritual state of Antigone, where unseen assumptions about a place, an indeterminate space, and a link between life and death are constantly ascertained. Here, she narrates, expressing her inner thoughts amidst a symbolic scene – a woman facing the most important yet lonely decisions, precarious yet ever grand and passionate.
Antigone is a famous tragedy written by the ancient Greek playwright Sophocles in 2500 B.C. ‘Anti-gone’ is not a retelling or a production of the play, and it does not aim to be a feminist or political declaration. ‘Anti-gone’ is a private view of a tragedy. It happens seemingly in a very strange setting (Greece of 2500 B.C.), yet still lies close to the Vietnamese lifeworld, as a comparison to the narratives in traditional theaters and to the women around us will show.
The premiere of ‘Anti-gone’ will be the occasion to immerse into the world of Antigone through the medium of theater-video, as well as the chance to engage in dialogue with the creative and production teams.
Concept by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh
Adapted from Sophocles’ Antigone by: Hà Thúy Hằng, Đinh Thảo Linh
Stage director: Hà Thúy Hằng
Music: Hà Thúy Hằng
Video director: Nguyễn Duy Anh
Choreography: Nguyễn Thùy Châu
Sculpture: Đinh Thảo Linh
Production: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga
Artistic consultant: NSND Mẫn Thu
Textual consultant: Nghĩa
Main cast: NSND Hồng Khiêm
and: Nguyễn Thị Thúy An, Anh Thư, Huyen M, Trịnh Hà, Nam Tree, Que Nguyễn, Hà Bích Ngọc, Lê Hà Phương, Đỗ Như Quỳnh, Đặng Trúc Anh, Trần Thị Thanh, Đoàn Thu Thảo, Nguyễn Thu Hậu, Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Huyền Châu, Nguyễn Trần Thiên Hân
Cameraman: Nguyễn Quang Vinh, Đào Thu Uyên
Sound recording: Trung Nai
Costumes: Nguyễn Thị Phong Lan
Media: Đinh Thảo Linh, Cao Việt Nga, Nghĩa
Assistants: Nguyễn Long Biên, Tuấn Minh, Duy Nguyễn, Lê Hương Quỳnh, Nam Tree
‘Anti-gone’ is part of ‘Antigone Saison’ project from Goethe Institute, with support from L’Institut Français Hà Nội and ‘Future of Tradition’ project.
