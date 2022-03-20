Photo Exhibition: Until Next Time

21 – 31 Mar 2022, 07 am – 07 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Until Next Time” is Le Xuan Phong’s first solo exhibition and an attempt to come to terms with his fear of death and losing his loved ones. Containing images of his family during numerous periods of mourning coupled with domestic details as reminders of uncertainty and impending loss, the work invites viewers to ponder the role of photography as a coping mechanism and whether it can help one process grief.

About the artist:

Le Xuan Phong is an independent photographer based in Hanoi, Vietnam. He is currently exploring the nuances of photographic practice with a focus on documentary strategies while advocating for the empowerment of young, emerging photographers in the local scene.

With special thanks to:

– PhMuseum

– Max Pinckers

– Jamie Maxtone-Graham

Follow updates on event’s page.