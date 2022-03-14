Sat 19 Mar 2022, 02:30 pm – 04 pm

Montauk

174 Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

One Saturday afternoon this March, in a relaxing cafe in Hanoi, MYAN will share and read from her poetry collection “The tick-tocks, the moments” with an intimate gathering of friends and poetry lovers. Her first Vietnamese-English bilingual poetry book contains a selection of more than 40 poems she has written over the past 20 years about love, existence and time.

“Laconic, thoughtful, with startling associations, many poems in The tick-tocks, the moments make us think of the Japanese tanka. MYAN has used form as a message…” – Ngô Tự Lập

What can the message be? “Sadness of life”, “uncertainty of art”, “paradox of love”, “fragility of time”, or “appreciation of the present, cherishing existence”…? With journalist Truong Uyen Ly as host, “The tick-tocks, the moments – Reading poetry with MYAN” hopes to bring shared, intimate moments with many thoughts about poetry and life.

This March poetry reading with MYAN in Hanoi is organized with the support of Hanoi Grapevine and Montauk by LP Club.

The Hanoi event follows on from an emotional experience in Hoi An which MYAN hosted last month: “Présence – a morning of poetry”, supported by CAB Read, KYARA art house and Hanoi Grapevine.

About MYAN (Bùi Thị Thu Hiền)

Born in Hanoi, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and a Master’s degree in Public Policy, she has worked as a manager and coordinator of communications and development projects at World Vision, Save the Children, Vietnam – USA Magazine (2005-2011). With her interest in arts and culture, she switched to managing and producing educational programs and contemporary performing arts, ranging through drama, dance, film, at Life Art (2012 -2014), Kinergie Studio (2015-2021), Les Films Magnetiques (from 2016)….

Especially fond of literature, she has followed and participated in many activities involving literature, books and writing. With the launch of her poetry collection “The tick-tocks, the moments”, she is now focusing more on writing, besides continuing to coordinate and produce art and cultural projects.

