Fri 11 Mar 2022, 07 pm – 10 pm

This event will be live-streamed on Zoom

From the organizer:

Take a look around and you will see many visible and hidden artworks in the streets of Saigon. Who is behind those works and what is their story? How is graffiti and street art perceived in the public and what are the challenges and ambitions of artists in Vietnam? From the street to the gallery: is this the future of street art? Those are just a few of the questions that will be discussed in our symposium “Street Art in Vietnam”.

The symposium is part of the series “Saigon Urban Arts” co-organized by the French Institute in Vietnam and the Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City with additional support of the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and the French-German Cultural Funds.

Our panelists come from a diverse array of backgrounds and industries:

– Baum: Female Street Artist based in Ho Chi Minh City

– Daos: Street Artist based in Ho Chi Minh City

– Linkfish: Street Artist based in Hanoi

– SubyOne: Street Artist based in Ho Chi Minh City

– Dinh Q. Le: Co-Founder of Sàn Art

– Ly Doi: Journalist and art critic

– Thoi Thi Chau Nhi: Managing Director of Change Vietnam

The symposium will be moderated by Ms Tuyen Kelly Vo from LIN Center for Community Development

– Program

+ 07 pm – Symposium begins

+ 08:15 pm – Break

+ 08:30 pm – Symposium continues

+ 08:15 pm – Q&A

