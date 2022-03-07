The Southeast Asian Journal No.4: All Grow Up

Sat 12 Mar 2022, 02 pm

Documentary: All grown up

Production year: 2019

Language: Tagalog with Vietnamese and English subtitles

The Southeast Asian Journal is part of doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam ‘ documentary filmmaking program, made possible with the support of Purin Pictures, Hanoi Doclab, and Varan Vietnam.

In the 4th edition of The Southeast Asian Journal, doc cicada and The Japan Foundation for Cultural exchange in Vietnam are very happy to present the documentary “All grown up” from the Philippines. We are also very honored to welcome director Wena Sanchez and editor Pabelle Manikan to join the QnA session with audience after the screening.

“All grown up” is Wena Sanchez’s first feature documentary, a warm family chronicle recording the struggle of the director as she tries to help her beloved family members. “All grown up” is awarded Best Documentary at FAMAS 2019.

– 14:00 : screening

– 15:15 : QnA with director and editor in English with Vietnam interpretation.

We will close the registration once we reach the maximum number of audience. Link to the screening and talk session will be sent through your registered email 1 day before the event.

